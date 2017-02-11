‘Hearts for Hayleigh’ raises money to help 16-year-old with medical bills

Related Coverage Hearts for Hayleigh fundraiser happening Saturday at Fresh to Frozen

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fundraiser was held Saturday to help raise money to pay for a Manchester High School student’s emergency open-heart surgery.

16-year-old Hayleigh Wilde was rushed to the hospital last month with what her family thought was a case of pneumonia.

She ended up needing heart surgery, leaving her family with steep medical bills.

As a result, one local business raised money Saturday to help Hayleigh in her recovery.

8News spoke with John Wilde, Hayleigh’s father.

“When she first went into the hospital, they thought she had a small case of pneumonia and it turned out to be a blot clot in her lungs,” John said.

Hayleigh’s mother Michelle confirmed.

“She’s really come a long way,” Michelle said. “When they gave us a 10 percent chance of survival, when she had her open-heart surgery and it’s just amazing. She was the first miracle of 2017 at MCV.”

Now to help with her unexpected medical bills, Fresh to Frozen Grocery is collecting “Hearts for Hayleigh.”

Lauen Agnolucci’s brother goes to school with Hayleigh. She says when she heard about her story she had to do something.

“I went to the owner of my store and I asked him if I could set up this fundraiser and he was on board immediately,” Agnolucci said. “He was all for it.”

Hayleigh’s father said the support has been overwhelming.

“She’s got a long road to recovery, but she’ll get there with all the support she’s getting,” John said. “The community here is just awesome.”

For more information, check the organizers’ Facebook page.

