‘Hearts for Hayleigh’ event raises money for 16-year-old’s open-heart surgery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fundraiser is being held Saturday to help raise money to pay for a Manchester High School student’s emergency heart surgery.

16-year-old Hayleigh Wilde was rushed to the hospital last month with what her family thought was a case of pneumonia.

She ended up needing heart surgery, leaving her family with steep medical bills.

Today her friends are hosting a fundraiser at “Fresh to Frozen” on Midlothian Turnpike.

There will be free popcorn, raffles and vendors like Lularoe.

You can also make donations at the store’s register.

The event is going on until 6 p.m.

For more information, check the organizers’ Facebook page.

