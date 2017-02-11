Electrical fire temporarily displaces 1 in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An electrical fire at a residence in Chesterfield County has temporarily displaced one, according to fire officials in the county.

The fire took place in the 6800 block of Able Road when an electrical box caught fire.

Officials said that the damage was confined to an electric panel box.

As a result, the house is currently without power and the occupant who lived there has been temporarily displaced until the electricity can be fixed.

