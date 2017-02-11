Chesterfield County authorities report dwelling and car fire

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County firefighters have contained a house and car fire that occurred near the corner of Turner Road and Belmont Road.
8News went to the scene and was able to determine that at least one vehicle was involved.
We’re working to get more information on just how this fire started, but we know that crews arrived just before 5 p.m. Saturday evening.
Chesterfield County dwelling/vehicle fire
Chesterfield County dwelling/vehicle fire x
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.
