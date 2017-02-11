Cameron Gallagher Foundation holds fundraiser to provide mental healthcare to teens

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents dawned paint suits under black lights for a fundraiser for the Cameron Gallagher Foundation’s fundraiser.

The organization is named for Cameron Gallagher who collapsed after running the Shamrock Half Marathon in Virginia Beach back in 2014.

Gallagher wanted to raise awareness about teen mental health and help those who needed it find help. The foundation was formed to help accomplish Gallagher’s goals.

8News spoke with Cameron’s mother Grace who helped organize the event.

“We’re here to celebrate everyone’s mental health, especially the teens out there that deserve to have us all come together and raise awareness and money so that we can bring some real solid programs into their schools,” Grace said. “[We want] to give them some great coping skills and mostly give them hope for those dark days.”

Stay tuned to 8News at 10 for details.

Check the event’s Facebook page for more details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.