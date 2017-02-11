8News Anchor Evanne Armour takes a spin at Monster Jam

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Are you ready for some over-the-top racing action? It’s all happening at the Richmond Coliseum this weekend.

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series is in town.

8News anchor Evanne Armour went to the arena to get a sneak peek of the show.

Watch the video above to see her ride along with Team Grave Digger’s Tyler Menninga.

Don’t be late because Menninga says there will be action and excitement from the very beginning.

“We start out with intros and that’s all eight trucks coming around here making noise and that’s one of my favorite parts of the show because there’s so much energy in the whole arena. The fans, the trucks, everything. That’s, like, the biggest moment of energy in the whole place,” he said.

Menninga used to be one of the fans in the stands. The 19-year-old says being part of the Monster Jam crew is a “dream come true.”

Saturday’s shows are at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

There’s also a pit party from 10:30 a.m. until noon.

Tickets are available by calling 800-745-3000, at TicketMaster.com, and the Richmond Coliseum’s sweetFrog Box Office.

