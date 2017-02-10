VSP: 1 dead in Dinwiddie County wreck, teen hospitalized

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A woman is dead and a teen is fighting for her life following a two-car wreck in Dinwiddie County Monday afternoon.

The wreck occurred at roughly 3:15 p.m. at Route 460 and Courthouse Road (Route 627). All westbound lanes of Rte. 460 were closed for nearly three hours as police investigated the wreck and crews worked to clear debris.

I'm on scene at a fatal two-car crash in Dinwiddie County- tune into @8NEWS for the latest. pic.twitter.com/tajUD4DBNj — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) February 10, 2017

According to Virginia State Police, a 2010 Dodge Caliber was traveling north on Route 627 when it pulled into the path of a Nissan Armanda that was traveling west on Route 460. The driver, who has been identified as 45-year-old Kimberly D. Cook of Church Road, was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 15-year-old female passenger was flown to VCU Medical Center with serious, life-threatenining injuries.

The driver of the Nissan, which overturned, and one passenger were transported to Southside Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Both were wearing seat belts, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

