Virginia State University Police arrest man who escaped custody Thursday

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia State University Police have arrested the man who escaped from their custody Thursday afternoon.

Police say the man was originally arrested in connection to an attempted robbery. But while VSU Police were in the process of taking him into custody, the man escaped by running away.

VSU Police are now transporting the suspect to the custody of the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

