Sheriff Woody dismissed from Richmond Jail lawsuit

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Sheriff C.T. Woody was dismissed by a US District Court Judge from a civil suit filed against him by a former prisoner.

Thomas Garcia Singleton claimed in his suit that Woody and medical staff were responsible for his receiving inadequate medical care while he was incarcerated at the Richmond City Justice Center in 2013.

While Woody was dismissed from the lawsuit, two other parties were not: Correct Care Solutions and “Dr. Emran,” the physician who oversaw Singleton’s care.

In response to the news, Woody issued a statement.

“I appreciate that the Court looked at all the facts of this case and summarily dismissed me from the lawsuit,” Woody said. “The health and safety of everyone at the Richmond City Justice Center, whether they be an employee, resident, or visitor, is important. I am sympathetic to Mr. Singleton’s situation and his right to bring litigation, but I am grateful and happy to be dismissed from this matter.”

In a separate case, Woody is also facing monetary sanctions after not preserving video evidence in the case of a 28-year-old woman who died at the Richmond City Justice Center.

In January, a judge ruled that without the video the family “los[t] the best and most objective evidence of whatever happened” to Erin Jenkins who died while incarcerated at the jail.

There have been no recent updates in that civil case.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.