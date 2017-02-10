RPD report arrest of man charged with conspiracy to commit murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are reporting the arrest of the man who they are charging him in connection with the death of Charles J. Lewis III of Henrico County.

US Marshals arrested Antoine R. Cooper of Rosecrest Avenue Monday and charged him with conspiracy to commit murder.

The arrest is in connection with an incident that happened on Jan. 23. RPD officers and other emergency personnel were called to assist an adult with what was believed to be a medical emergency.

When they arrived they found a man sitting in the driver’s seat of a vehicle stopped in an alley behind the 2400 block of Barton Avenue. While resuscitating Lewis, personnel discovered he had been shot.

Shortly thereafter he was pronounced dead at the scene.

RPD detectives ask anyone who may have other information about this case to call Major Crimes Detective Conrad Simms at (804) 646-0712 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

