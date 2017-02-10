Richmond man arrested, charged with January murder

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the murder of Joseph Boyle which occurred in January.

Stephen D. Green of West Moore Street was arrested Feb. 1 by US Marshals, with assistance from Chesterfield Count Police. Green was charged with first degree murder, using a firearm in the commission of a felony and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The shooting happened early Sunday, January 29 near the Foxwood Apartments complex on Snead Road in Richmond.

When officers arrived they found an SUV that had left the roadway and struck a tree. They found Boyle’s body in the driver’s seat. He had apparently been shot and was pronounced of injuries caused by his bullet wounds.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective Gregory Russell at (804) 646-7715 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

