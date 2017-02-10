Richmond man arrested and charged in Amelia County murder

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man is in custody and being charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of Shy’nisha Walker in May of 2016.

Walker was found dead near a private driveway in the 17000 block of Patrick Henry Highway back in May. Walker was 19-years-old at the time of her death. She was from Richmond.

Mark A. Sheppard, Jr. was arrested Thursday and charged with Walker’s murder. He was transported to jail and scheduled to be arraigned on Feb. 13, 2017 in the Amelia District Court.

Another man, Stephon Lamarr Wallace of Chesterfield County was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder back in May. He was indicted earlier this week.

This investigation continues to be ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crimesolvers at 804-561-5200.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.