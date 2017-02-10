Project: Just Like You is Positively Richmond

MOSELEY, Va. (WRIC) — An occasional moo will sound from Jacob Korte’s toy barn. A plastic cow figurine is inside along with some of his other favorites.

“Can you put it back in?” Molly Korte asks her son as she hands him one of the animals.

There is constant play for a half hour when Molly pauses for a tender moment.

“Jacob, will you blow kisses?” Molly touches her hand to her lips.

When Jacob reciprocates, Molly beams with pride.

Jacob was diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder last summer when he was 16-months-old, and Molly says every day is a celebration of who he is.

“I wanted a way to show the world that he was just like any other child, that he was just like any other toddler,” she explains.

Shortly after his diagnosis, Molly started Project: Just Like You to feature special needs children and adults in their element.

Her social media pages include short biographies and photos of special moments with friends and family as they smile, laugh and love life.

Empowering others through positivity is a sentiment she shared with her father, Dr. Mike McMunn, a well-known Richmond dentist who passed away unexpectedly on February 2. Molly says Project: Just Like You is especially meaningful to her since his passing.

“This is just about showing the human spirit,” Molly describes the effort. “When we focus on what we enjoy, when we focus on what we have in common, we break down stigmas, we break down prejudices, we break down barriers and in place we build inclusion. It’s been exciting to see this take off.”

Molly highlights someone new five times a week. While many of the children and adults featured are from the Richmond area, others are from Norway, Australia, India, the United Kingdom and elsewhere in the United States.

No matter where they are located on the globe, Molly hears the same message from moms and dads.

“We want our kids to be seen like anybody else,” she says. “It’s important, and I hear this cry over and over and over again from parents.”

Project: Just Like You uses a megaphone to symbolize the main goal: give a voice to the voiceless and show the world they are like anyone else.

“That needs to be celebrated and that needs to be embraced and that needs to be noticed.”

If you would like to nominate a child or adult for Project: Just Like You, email projectjustlikeyou@gmail.com or connect on social media with #JustLikeYou.

