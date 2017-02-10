Police looking for suspects in connection with Mechanicsville Walmart bomb threat

Hanover, VA (WRIC) – Hanover County Sheriff’s Office are looking for suspects that are believed to have additional information concerning the bomb threat that occurred at a Walmart in Mechanicsville on January 25.

According to Hanover County Sherriff’s Office, around 8:30 p.m., they responded to a bomb threat at the Walmart located in the 7400 block of Bell Creek Road.

A Walmart employee received the threat over the phone.

The subjects in the photos are believed to have additional information concerning the crime. Police said they were last seen leaving the area in a dark colored sport utility vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident and/or the suspects pictured below are asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

