More than 350,000 Arby’s customers may be affected by credit card breach

Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — Arby’s reports more than 350,000 of its customers may have been affected by a credit card breach at the fast food restaurant.

The break happened between October 25, 2016, and January 19 of this year.

Anyone who went to an Arby’s during that time should look at credit and debit card statements closely, then report any unauthorized activity to your bank.

No Arby’s restaurants in Virginia were affected.

