Monster Jam takes over Richmond Coliseum

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) —

The Monster Jam Triple Threat Series can only be seen in select cities across the country and features the most extreme athletes of Monster Jam . Richmond fans will witness a fierce battle for the championship with each competitor using customized high-powered vehicles: Monster Jam Speedsters, Monster Jam ATVs and the famous Monster Jam trucks. These premier athletes vying to be Richmond champion are:

Grave Digger, driven by Tyler Meninga

Max-D, driven by Colton Eichelberger

Zombie, driven by Bari Musawwir

Scooby-Doo, driven by Bailey Shea

El Toro Loco, driven by Kayla Blood

NEA, driven by Aaron Basl

Monster Mutt Rottweiler, driven by Daron Basl

EarthShaker, driven by Tristan England



* Trucks/drivers subject to change

Approximately 12 feet tall and about 12 feet wide, Monster Jam trucks are custom-designed machines that sit atop 66-inch-tall tires and weigh a minimum of 10,000 pounds. Built for short, high-powered bursts of speed, Monster Jam trucks generate 1,500 to 2,000 horsepower and are capable of speeds of up to 100 miles per hour. Monster Jam trucks can fly up to 125 to 130 feet in distance and up to 35 feet in the air.