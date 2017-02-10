Mayor Stoney, Chief Durham to update community on violent crime in the city

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond Police Department are coming together Friday to update the community on the violent crime happening in the city.

This update will give the community the opportunity to hear where the city and the department stand.

Mayor Stoney and Chief Durham will talk about the current status of homicide investigations and violent crimes this year.

So far, Richmond has seen 9 homicides and 409 assaults, compared to this time last year where 9 homicides and 393 assaults were reported.

Today’s meeting starts at 10:30 a.m. and will be held at the RPD training academy on Graham Road.

8News will be live-streaming the entire meeting.

