Local group planning surprise ‘Jeep run’ for child battling cancer

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Chesterfield County, folks are coming together to surprise a boy battling cancer.

At first glance, it may be hard to see what a group of jeep drivers have in common with 9-year-old Beckett Wyatt.

“It’s all love and it’s all good,” Beckett’s father, Roger Wyatt, said.

The truth is, they’ve never even met. A family friend contacted Crystal Crawley with Dirty Jeeple, a local Jeep group, and asked if they could help pull off a surprise for young Beckett. All in an effort just to make him smile.

“We immediately started gathering people as soon as possible to do this run,” Crystal Cawley said.

Becket was diagnosed with stage 4 Ewing’s Sarcoma last June.

Since then, the family has been in an out of the hospital, fighting for his life.

“He was clear for a little while but then right before Christmas a MRI revealed a new tumor and that tumor has grown a little bit,” said Kymmie Wyatt, Beckett’s mother. “The chemo that we tried after Christmas wasn’t as effective as we hoped.”

Now, the family, including Beckett’s three sisters, takes things day by day, cherishing the special things they can do together.

They also have learned that the world is full of good people.

“People do huge, big things for us,” Kymmie Wyatt said. “You feel like you don’t know what to say. You say ‘thank you’ but it doesn’t seem like it’s enough.”

That where the Crystal Cawley and Angela Davis with Dirty Jeeple come in to play.

“Any child that is having to go through cancer, you know an innocent child, you would want to do anything for them,” Crystal Cawley said.

This Saturday, they are planning a special surprise parade just for Beckett. A group of over 30 jeeps, and hopefully even more, will have a police escort to Beckett’s home.

“As each of us go by we will hand him a yellow balloon,” Cawley said. “So he’s going to have about 50 balloons and he’s probably going to be able to float away once it’s all said and done.”

The family says they are excited for the parade and will take any love and support that’s thrown their way.

“You can’t get enough of that and if it makes him happy that’s all it takes,” Roget Wyatt said.

For more information on the Team Beckett Support Jeep Run you can visit their event on Facebook.

The group is meeting in the Chesterfield town Center Parking lot behind Sears at 3:00 p.m. Saturday.

To learn how you can help the Wyatt family you can visit their GoFund Me.

