Henrico PAL celebrates 10-year anniversary

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Henrico Police Athletic League, better known as “PAL,” is celebrating a milestone.

The league is turning 10 years old, and to celebrate, is launching a new logo and new activities for kids and organizations that have supported it over the years.

Since 2007, 18,000 children have gone through the PAL program in Henrico.

“We have, like, a village concept here,” Henrico PAL Executive Director Kenneth Ragland told 8News. “Many of the young people that work in our summer camp were actually kids from our program. We actually have someone here today who was one of our after school kids who is currently working here.”

Click here to learn more about Henrico PAL.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.