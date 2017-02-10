Henrico County Police looking for Short Pump robbery suspect

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico Police are looking for a suspect who they say robbed a business in the 11800 block of West Broad Street Thursday around 6 p.m.

The suspect entered the store and asked the victim a question before displaying a handgun and demanding merchandise.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the store.

The suspect is described as a male between the ages of 22 and 28, 5′ 10” 150-180 pounds. At the time of the incident, he was wearing a blue baseball hat, blue jeans and a green button-down shirt.

He was last seen entering an SUV which then left the parking lot.

Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the subject responsible for this crime. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

