2 suspects flee after robbing a Richmond Quick N Easy Mart

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are searching for two men suspected of robbing a convenience store near West Broad Street and Malvern Avenue.

Authorities say shortly after 7 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, police received a call reporting a robbery-in-progress at the Quick N Easy Mart located at 4105 W. Broad Street.

When officers arrived, they were told two unknown men entered the store wearing hooded sweatshirts.

Police say one of the suspects pulled a gun from his waistband and said to the store clerk, “Give me the cash.” The clerk then handed money from the register to one the suspects.

The suspects then fled the scene running down an alley toward Antrim Avenue, according to police.

Police describe the two suspects as:

Suspect 1: A black male in his late-teens to early-20s with a dark beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper and a white crewneck T-shirt underneath, black knit cap, and blue jeans.

A black male in his late-teens to early-20s with a dark beard. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a zipper and a white crewneck T-shirt underneath, black knit cap, and blue jeans. Suspect 2: (Pictured holding weapon) A black male in his late-teens to early-20s. He was wearing a black mask over his face, a dark gray or black hooded sweatshirt, and blue jeans.

Detectives ask anyone with any information about this man’s identity to call Third Precinct Detective Jack Larry at (804) 646-1647 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by your tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.