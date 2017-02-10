Edward Snowden responds after Russia mulls sending him back to US as ‘gift’ for Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KRON) — Russia is considering sending Edward Snowden back to the United States as a “gift” to President Donald Trump, according to NBC News.

Trump had called the NSA leaker a “traitor” and “spy” who should be executed, NBC News reported.

NBC cited a senior U.S. official as their source.

Snowden took to Twitter to respond to NBC’s report on Friday.

Finally: irrefutable evidence that I never cooperated with Russian intel. No country trades away spies, as the rest would fear they're next. https://t.co/YONqZ1gYqm — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) February 10, 2017

Snowden is a former CIA employee who leaked top-secret information about U.S. surveillance programs.

