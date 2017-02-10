Cosby High School students back in building after possible gas leak

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Cosby High School students are back in school after being evacuated due to a “smell of gas.”

Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to the scene at 9:45 a.m.

As of 10:24 a.m. fire and EMS personnel were still on the scene. It is not clear at this time whether there was a gas leak.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.