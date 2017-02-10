Chief Durham: Most violent crime in Richmond ‘not random acts’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mayor Levar Stoney and the Richmond Police Department held a press conference Friday to update the community on the violent crime happening in the city.

Mayor Stoney and Chief Durham spoke about the current status of homicide investigations and violent crimes that have taken place so far this year.

So far, Richmond has seen 9 homicides and 409 assaults, compared to this time last year when 9 homicides and 393 assaults were reported.

“What we have seen with many of the homicides occurring in our city … that the majority are not random acts of violence,” Durham said. “There is some association or affiliation with the suspect and the victims especially as it relates to homicides and non-fatal shootings in the city.”

He cited that 2 of the 9 murders that have occurred so far in 2017 related to drug cases and a third that was cleared stemmed from an argument between two acquaintances.

“Let me make it clear that any violent crime in the city is too many,” Durham said.

Durham went further, describing the difficulty of solving violent crimes when the victims choose not to cooperate with police.

