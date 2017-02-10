Chesterfield County School Board asking for input on name of new school

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Schools is asking for public input in regards to naming a Midlothian-area elementary school. It’s set to open off Old Hundred Road in Fall 2019.

In order to start producing signs, choosing a school mascot and school colors, the school board has initiated a process to engage the community in naming the new school. While no attendance zones have been established, students who will attend the new school are expected to come primarily from three existing, overcrowded elementary schools: Watkins, Evergreen and Swift Creek.

The newest schools to open in Chesterfield County were named based on their geographic location or for individuals who made significant contributions to the school division.

To give your input, click here.

