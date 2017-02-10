Adopt a Furry Friend: Robert

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Meet 8News’ Furry Friend of the week, Robert.

Robert is a 2-year-old male who loves long walks and belly rubs.

He came to the Richmond SPCA from the King William County Animal Shelter and has been neutered, microchipped and updated on vaccinations.

He is a medium sized mix breed and is smart, affectionate, playful and good around other dogs as well as kids.

He does have some skin issues that have been treated but will need some continual care.

For more information or to adopt Robert, check the SPCA’s website.

