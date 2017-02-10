8OnYourPlate: Try these fast casual spots for quick and delicious international cuisine

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — All this month, we’re taking you behind the scenes of some of Richmond’s best spots to grab a international meal. Last week, we took you to three places to dine in.

This week, it’s all about fast casual.

As always, we enlisted the help of RVA food and beer writer Robey Martin because, frankly, few Richmonders know food and beer better than she does. Read Robey’s recommendations below.

POLLO CAMPERO

Richmond is home to one location of the world’s largest Latin fast food chain, Pollo Campero. Pollo Campero started in Guatamala in 1971 and quickly grew to more than 350 spots. It expanded into the United States in 2002 and opened an outpost in Richmond off Midlothian Turnpike in 2013. The chain specializes in affordable, 100% hormone free, authentic fried chicken which Campero calls Latin-fried. The definition of Latin-fried chicken (to them) is a mix of Peruvian herbs and citrus added to marinated chicken, then hand-breaded and flash-fried. The result is intended to be golden, crispy and spicy. If fried chicken isn’t a favorite, Pollo Campero also offers grilled “secret recipe” Peruvian chicken. The chain is family-oriented with multiple children’s menu choices and bulk meals that are wallet-friendly.

NICK’S INTERNATIONAL DELI

Nick’s International Deli downtown has been serving Mediterranean cuisine in Richmond for more than 60 years. The traditional deli, started by Nick Mouris who moved from Greece in 1951, began off of 6th Street downtown and migrated to Broad Street to expand several years later. You can find Toney Wiley, an employee of over thirty years, behind the counter on most days yelling sandwich orders or listing the fresh ingredients of that day’s soup. Order the number 13 all the way, a behemoth of a sandwich stacked with mortadella, proscuitto and soppresatta, cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. While you wait, check out the impressive selections of olive oils, spices and vinegars. Pro-tip: to order correctly, follow Wiley’s lead.

NOODLES AND FRIENDS

Noodles and Friends (located inside New Grand Mart on Midlothian Turnpike) is a great space to try an authentic Korean dish. The no-frills order-at-the-counter and pick-up-by-tray spot specializes in all the Korean favorites. For the adventurous, the bibimbap, a dish when translated means mixed rice, is a hot stone bowl sizzling with a choice of protein, chili paste and seasonal vegetables. Bulgogi, a large mound of grilled marinated beef, fence-sits the line between sweet and spicy — an excellent initiation into Korean cuisine. The Donkatsu, a breaded pork chop, is dense, salty and large in portion. All three dishes are served fast casual style, to order and reasonably priced.

