15-year-old Virginia girl missing, endangered

PRINCE WILLIAM, Va. (WRIC) — The Prince William County Police Department is searching for a missing and endangered teenager.

Police say 15-year-old Sierra Kali Adams walked away from her residence located in the 2100 block of Gunsmith Terr in Woodbridge around 8:20 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Sierra left her residence voluntarily and may be in need of assistance which qualifies her as being endangered.

Sierra is described by police as 4 feet 9 inches tall, 120 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and a piercing in the right side of her nose.

Sierra was last seen wearing a maroon and black hoodie with a yellow symbol on the front, black pants, and black Nike sneakers.

Anyone with information on Sierra’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

