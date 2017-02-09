Verizon will now come to your house to fix your broken screen

BASKING RIDGE, NJ (WCMH) – Verizon will now show up at your house to fix your broken smartphone screen.

With the new service, customers with a broken phone screen can bring the phone to a local service center or request a ‘house call’ from a Verizon technician. Verizon says that the same-day house call service is available at locations in 34 states, Virginia and Richmond.

Phones eligible for same-day repairs include:

Apple iPhone SE, 5c, 5s, 6, 6 Plus, 6s, and 6s Plus

Samsung Galaxy S5, S6, and S7

Samsung Galaxy Note 4 and 5

Motorola DROID Turbo and DROID Maxx

The new service is one of the improvements that Verizon announced to its $11 per month “Total Mobile Protection” insurance plan. Verizon is holding an open enrollment period for the plan starting Feb. 9 and ending on April 9.

In addition to the monthly fee, fixing a cracked screen will cost you a $79 deductible.

The company is also increasing the number of claims allowed per year from two to three.

Cracked screen repair availability

Alabama—Birmingham, Mobile

Arkansas—Little Rock, North Little Rock

Arizona—Gilbert, Goodyear, Peoria, Phoenix, Scottsdale, Tempe

California—Bakersfield, Citrus Heights, Costa Mesa, Encino, Fresno, Glendale, Hawthorne, Los Angeles, Marina Del Rey, Modesto, Monterey, Northridge, Orange, Oxnard, Pasadena, Sacramento, Salinas, San Diego, San Francisco/Oakland, San Jose, Santa Ana, Santa Clara, Seal Beach, Simi Valley, Stockton, Studio City, Thousand Oaks, Torrance, Valencia, Ventura

Colorado—Arvada, Aurora, Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver, Greenwood Village, Highlands Ranch, Lakewood, Littleton, Lone Tree, Parker

Connecticut—Brookfield, Darien, Hartford, New Haven, Norwalk

District of Columbia—Washington D.C.

Florida—Altamonte Springs, Apopka, Boca Raton, Boynton Beach, Brandon, Bradenton, Brooksville, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Coral Gables, Davie, Dunedin, Estero, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Gainesville, Hallandale Beach, Jacksonville, Jensen Beach, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Lake Mary, Lake Worth, Melbourne, Miami, Miami Lakes, Naples, North Miami, Orange Park, Orlando, Ormond Beach, Palm Harbor, Pembroke Pines, Plantation, Port Charlotte, Royal Palm Beach, Sarasota, Sunrise, Tallahassee, Tampa-St Pete, The Villages, Valrico, Weston, West Palm Beach, Winter Park

Georgia—Alpharetta, Atlanta, Athens, Duluth, Gainesville, Hiram, Marietta

Illinois—Algonquin, Chicago, Evanston, Geneva, Kankakee, LaGrange, Machesney Park, Montgomery, Naperville, Niles, Oak Lawn, Orland Park, Wheaton

Indiana—Carmel, Greenwood, Indianapolis, Noblesville

Kansas—Derby, Wichita

Kentucky—Lexington, Louisville

Louisiana—Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans

Maryland—Baltimore

Massachusetts—Boston, Dedham, Worcester

Michigan—Detroit, Royal Oak, Southfield

Minnesota—Maple Grove, Minneapolis

Missouri—Ballwin, Chesterfield, Kansas City, St Louis

Nevada—Henderson, Las Vegas

New Hampshire—Manchester

New Jersey—Atlantic City, Maple Shade, North Plainfield, Westwood

New Mexico—Albuquerque

New York—Commack, Mt Kisco, Mamaroneck, New Rochelle, New York City, Port Jefferson Station, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Rockville Centre, Scarsdale, Syosset, Williamsville

North Carolina—Cary, Charlotte, Raleigh

Ohio—Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, E. Liverpool, Gahanna, Steubenville

Oklahoma—Oklahoma City, Tulsa

Oregon—Portland, Sherwood

Pennsylvania—Allentown, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Pottsville, Reading, Stroudsburg, Wayne, York

Rhode Island—Providence

South Carolina—Greenville

South Dakota—Sioux Falls

Tennessee—Brentwood, Hendersonville, Memphis, Nashville

Texas—Austin, Converse, Corpus Christi, Dallas, Houston, McKinney, Pasadena, Pearland, Plano, San Antonio, Selma, Sugarland, Webster

Utah—Salt Lake City

Virginia—Dumfries, Falls Church, Fredericksburg, Manassas, Norfolk, Richmond, Woodbridge

Washington—Bellevue, Seattle

West Virginia—Wheeling

Wisconsin—Appleton, Brookfield, Green Bay, Greenfield, Madison, Milwaukee, Whitefish Bay

