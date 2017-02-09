Special needs students compete in Medford Basketball League game

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Special needs students from James River High School and Manchester High School competed today in a basketball game at Manchester High School.

The game was part of the Medford League which was created to give special needs students the opportunity to train and compete.

The program has grown and now students from nine Chesterfield County high schools and Powhatan High School compete each week against each other in front of gyms full of students and staff.

Through the league, the athletes have the opportunity to participate in a team sport, learn sportsmanship and have fun while gaining the support and encouragement of their peers.

