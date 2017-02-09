Senate backing amendment that would change how felon’s rights get restored

Related Coverage Bill aiming to restore rights automatically facing criticism, awaits vote in Senate

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Senate is backing a proposed amendment that would change how and when felons get back their voting rights.

Here in Virginia, convicted felons would still lose their voting rights, but Governors would automatically restore the rights of non-violent felons when they complete their sentences.

If it passes, felons can’t apply until five years after they pay their fines and complete probation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.