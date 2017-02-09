Richmond officer indicted on reckless firearm charge

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An officer with the Richmond Police Department has been charged with reckless handling of a firearm stemming from an incident that occurred on September 25 of last year.

Thomas Obenrader was charged with the crime on Monday, February 6. A spokesperson for the Richmond Police Department confirmed that Obenrader is an officer with the department.

The spokesperson said the department was aware of the legal issue and had nothing more to comment, including whether or not Obenrader is currently on leave or not.

