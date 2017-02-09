Richmond officer found guilty in 2015 shooting death of teen

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A jury has found Richmond Police officer David Cobb guilty of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting death of an 18-year-old Paterson Brown. He was found not guilty of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

David Cobb is on trial for the second time, charged with shooting and killing Brown at a car wash in Chesterfield back in November 2015.

Earlier this week, Cobb took the stand, recalling the shooting. He said Brown would not get out of his car even when he identified himself several times as a Richmond Police Officer.

Cobb also said Brown’s actions were threatening and said that is why he shot him.

In the state of Virginia, it is against the law to use deadly force in defense of property. However, the defense claimed it was not about the car.

Cobb’s previous trial ended in a mistrial due to a hung jury.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.