Reckless handling of a firearm charge dismissed against RPD officer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Charges have been dismissed against a Richmond Police officer who was indicted on a gun charge earlier this year.

Thomas Obenrader was charged on February 6 with reckless handling of a firearm stemming from an incident that occurred on September 25 of 2016.

Police officials have not released any details about the incident in question.

