Nexstar Media Group taps Larry Cottrill as new VP and General Manager of WRIC-TV

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Nexstar Media Group has tapped Larry Cottrill as the new Vice President and General Manager of WRIC-TV, an ABC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia.

Cottrill, who most recently served as Nexstar’s VP and GM for WBOY-TV (NBC/ABC) and WV Illustrated in Clarksburg, West Virginia, brings over 16 years of station management experience to his new role with expertise in revenue growth, operating strategies and hyper-local news and sports programming development.

During his tenure at WBOY-TV, Cottrill directed the consolidation and realignment of station operations, resulting in enhanced productivity, improved personnel performance and greater revenue growth and profitability. He was also integral to the successful negotiation of broadcast and content rights for West Virginia University (WVU) sports, bringing various sports programming for the WVU Mountaineers to the majority of viewers in the state of West Virginia.

“Nexstar’s organization-wide commitment to local viewers and advertisers is unequaled in the local media industry and reflective of the company’s long-term success,” Cottrill said. “In this role, I will use my management experience combined with Nexstar’s extensive local broadcast and digital resources to grow the operations and generate results while providing superior service to our clients, advertisers and local viewers.

“I look forward to joining the Richmond community and working alongside the exceptional local media teams at WRIC-TV and WRIC.com, as we work to expand our cross-platform marketing opportunities for our advertising partners, while also increasing our local viewership through the delivery of enhanced local news, sports and entertainment programming.”

Prior to his tenure at WBOY-TV, Cottrill served in various professional capacities at WOWK-TV (CBS DMA #70), WTRF-TV (CBS DMA #158) and WVNS-TV (CBS DMA #159).

Earlier in his broadcast career, he served as General Manager for West Virginia Radio Corporation and Key Account Manager for Rutter Communications. His past experience also includes joint ownership of Cava & Banko, PLLC, an accounting and consulting firm in Bridgeport, WV.

Last month, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, Inc. received the Federal Communications Commission’s approval to formally acquire Richmond-based Media General Inc., which owns or operates 72 local television stations throughout the country, including WRIC-TV.

The merger agreement began about a year ago when Nexstar paid about $4.6 billion to acquire all outstanding shares of Media General.

