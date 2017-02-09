Mayor Stoney announces big changes inside City Hall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney announced a number of changes to his administration Thursday.

Stoney appointed Bobby Vincent Jr. as the city’s interim director of public works. Vincent will replace former director Emmanuel Adediran, who was scrutinized last year for his involvement in the construction of former mayor Dwight Jones’ new church.

An investigation conducted by Virginia State Police found that there was no criminal wrongdoing and no charges were filed against Jones or Adediran

Former Fire Chief Robert Creecy has also been replaced by David Daniels, who has served as the city’s Chief Safety Officer and Deputy Fire Chief since 2015. Last May, the leader of a Richmond firefighters union called for Creecy to step down after crews claim they were exposed to hazardous debris inside a local fire station.

In the city’s Human Services Department, Debbie-Patricia Jackson will take over as interim deputy chief administrator. Johnson, who brings more than 20 years of training management experience to the job, replaces former deputy chief administrator Debra Gardner.

In addition to the above appointments, Mayor Stoney also announced that management of the city’s Human Resources Department will fall under the direction of the Finance and Administration Department that is overseen by Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Lenora Reid.

“I am pleased to announce the appointment of these dedicated professionals to their roles as interim directors for their respective departments,” Mayor Stoney said. “The City of Richmond is moving in a new direction. I am thankful to have these experienced professionals as part of our management team and excited to see what they can do to improve our government and move our city forward.”

