Hundreds without power in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Close to 1,000 customers are without power in Central Virginia, according to Dominion Power’s website.

According to Dominion’s outage website, 664 customers are currently without power in New Kent County and 231 more are without electricity in the city of Richmond.

There has been no word yet as to the cause of the outages but winds have been very high in Central Virginia today.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

