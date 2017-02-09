Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy honored by US Coast Guard

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Hanover County Sheriff’s Deputy was honored recently by the US Coast Guard.

Deputy Bryan Cvengros was recently named the Coast Guard Reserve Enlisted Person of the Year for his service in the Hampton Roads sector.

He was also named Rookie of the Year by the sheriff’s office in 2015.

He says he has always been interested in working around the water.

