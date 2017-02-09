Federal Judge rejects Anthem’s purchase of rival insurer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Insurance giant Anthem’s bid to purchase rival insurer Cigna has failed after a Federal judge rejected the merger.

The judge says he blocked the $48 billion merger because he said he believed it would likely lead to higher costs, less competition and diminished innovation.

Anthem now owes Cigna a $1.9 billion “break-up fee” under the terms of the agreement they reached in July 2015.

Anthem is by far Virginia’s largest health insurance provider, covering nearly 3 million people under the Blue Cross-Blue Shield name.

An Anthem spokesperson says company officials are reviewing the decision.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.