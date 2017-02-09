Driver dies after tractor-trailer goes over the side of Va. Beach bridge

WATCH LIVE: A tractor-trailer has gone over the side of The Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel.

UPDATE: The driver of a tractor-trailer that went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday afternoon has died, Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel officials confirm.

VIRGINA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Navy helicopter attempted to rescue the driver after their tractor-trailer went over the side of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge-Tunnel Thursday afternoon, 8News affiliate WAVY has confirmed.

CBBT officials tweeted Thursday afternoon that the bridge was closed on both sides due to an incident. Northbound lanes were reopened a short time later.

The tractor-trailer went off the southbound side of the CBBT at mile marker 15 around 12:30 p.m. CBBT officials said the driver was alive, but their condition was unknown.

Bridge officials issued Level 2 wind restrictions Thursday, with winds exceeding 47 mph. There was a Level 1 restriction at the time of the accident.

Under a Level 2 restriction, tractor-trailers must be hauling a gross payload of 30,000 pounds, in addition to the weight of the rig.

WAVY’s Erin Kelly tweeted that officials are saying the driver was standing on top of the vehicle at last check.

