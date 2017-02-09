Crews search the Potomac River for missing woman

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — In Northern Virginia, rescue crews will continue searching the Potomac River today for Becky McCleskey.

She was reported missing Monday night after her car was found at the Great Falls scenic lot.

Boats, helicopters and search crews on the ground are all searching for her.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.