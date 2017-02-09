Bad stretch for Hokies leads to 74-68 loss in Miami

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) – Davon Reed had 18 points and six assists and the Miami Hurricanes pulled away in the second half to beat Virginia Tech 74-68 Wednesday.

Miami never trailed after halftime and went on an 18-2 run midway through second half to take a 65-49 lead. The Hokies went six minutes without a field goal.

The Hurricanes (16-7, 6-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the fourth time in the past five games. Virginia Tech (16-7, 5-6) lost for the fifth time in six league road games.

Reed went 4 for 8 from 3-point range and made all six of his free throws. Ja’Quan Newton added 16 points and Anthony Lawrence had 12.

Justin Robinson led Virginia Tech with 15 points but was called for a technical foul with 28 seconds left, and Reed made both free throws for a 71-63 lead to seal the win.