8 Questions with Juan Conde: Trevor Dickerson

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Welcome to another installment of 8 Questions with Juan Conde, where we will find out what makes people in our great community tick. Juan asks his guests to answer just eight questions about their business, their life, and their time here in Richmond.

This week’s guest is Trevor Dickerson, founder of RVAHUB.com, a website that highlights community news, entertainment, lifestyle, and events in RVA.

Juan asks Trevor how his site fits into the changing media landscape and about the future of content delivery. Trevor also owns and operates Boulevard Creative, a firm delivering marketing strategies and solutions to clients needing web design, video services, and content creation.

Click here for more webisodes of 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

Do you know someone who is doing great things in your community? Nominate them to take part in 8 Questions with Juan Conde.

<a href="https://linforms.wufoo.com/forms/w1mlpet1vzdj07/" rel="nofollow" target="_blank">Fill out my Wufoo form!</a>

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.