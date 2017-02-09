2 displaced after electrical issue sparks house fire in Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two people have been displaced after an electrical issue sparked a house fire in Henrico County’s west end Thursday evening.

Crews were dispatched to reported house fire in the 9600 block of Meadowview Road, near the Pemberton Road and I-64 interchange, at approximately 6:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the single-family dwelling.

An official with Henrico Fire said hose lines were advanced inside and the fire was quickly knocked down after it was located in the walls and ceiling.

The official said it appears the fire began when someone struck a charged electrical line while working on the home.

No one was injured, but two people were displaced.

