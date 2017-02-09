15-year-old male suspect arrested for breaking into Thomas Dale High

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A 15-year-old male suspect has been arrested and charged with breaking into Thomas Dale High School and stealing electronics.

The incident happened at about 3:05 a.m. Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived, they found a rear door open with no obvious signs of forced entry. Upon investigating, officers found signs that a suspect had entered the school, discharged a fire extinguisher and forced entry into a trophy case. Police said the suspect took electronics from the school as well as items that were in the trophy case.

Police said there was no significant damage to the school.

The 15-year-old suspect was charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit misdemeanor, possession of burglary tools, grand larceny and vandalism.

The officer asked that juvenile petitions be issued.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

