Woman dead after Highland Springs housefire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead after a house caught fire in the Highland Springs area of Henrico County Wednesday night.

According to Henrico Fire Captain Taylor Goodman, crews were dispatched to a home on A P Hill Avenue shortly after 7:30 p.m. When they arrived, heavy flames could be seen coming from the first floor.

Crews were informed that someone may be inside the home, so they began aggressively pushing their way through the flames with a hose line. The victim, an adult female, was found, but had already succumbed to her injuries.

Goodman said the volume of the fire made it difficult for crews to get inside.

. @HenricoFire on scene of a fatal fire on AP Hill Boulevard. 1 female victim. No details on cause yet. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/ljMqkLtCOP — Tracey Smith (@TraceySmithTV) February 9, 2017

No one else was inside the home.

The fire marshal is investigating in partnership with Henrico Police. Officials say the investigation could take several days.

