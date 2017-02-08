Water main break in Richmond’s east end will affect service ‘until further notice’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Utility crews in Richmond are working to repair a water main break on Orleans Street in the city’s Fulton area.

According to the Department of Utilities, residents who live in the 200-300 block of Orleans Street and the 4900 block of N. 37th Street will be without water until further notice. 8News’ Matthew McClellan reports that service has also been disrupted for four businesses in the area.

Orleans Street is closed between E. Main Street and Williamsburg Road due to repairs.

The 200 & 300 blocks of Orleans St and the 4900 block of N. 37th St. will be w/out water until further notice. 4 businesses are affected. pic.twitter.com/BJHc5rx7Ox — Matthew McClellan (@Matthew8News) February 8, 2017

