Stafford man charged with abduction, assault

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man was charged with abduction and several other charges after police were sent to a residence to file a report for domestic assault on Tuesday night.

According to Stafford County Sheriff’s office, a female subject said she had driven to her ex-boyfriend’s residence on Charter Gate Drive earlier that day to pick up some of her belongings. The woman had her one-year-old child in the car at the time.

While she was at the residence, her ex-boyfriend, 21-year-old Chase Rook, became so enraged that he tried to rip her car window out of its frame. Rook then threw her inside the car and drove away with her and the child inside.

Rook was driving recklessly as he turned down Village Parkway and continued on U.S. Route 17 toward Fauquier County. She asked him multiple times to go back home and let them out of the car.

Rook then started calling her names, hit her, ripped off her necklace and threatened to hurt both her and the child, according to police. He refused to return home until he made her promise that she wouldn’t contact law enforcement about the incident. She agreed and they returned back to the residence where the incident began. She contacted Stafford County Sheriff’s office later that evening.

Potter noticed marks on the victims where she said she had been choked and hit. Potter obtained multiple felony and misdemeanor warrants as well an Emergency Protective Order. Rook was later arrested at his residence.

Rook was charged with two counts of abduction, strangulation, assault and battery, reckless driving, destruction of property and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He is being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail with no bond.

