Sightings dwindle as zoo continues vigil for red panda

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) – Two weeks have passed since a red panda named Sunny escaped the Virginia Zoo.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that sightings of the animal in Norfolk have dwindled to nearly none.

Executive Director Greg Bockheim said the 19-month-old critter should be fine if she avoids dogs and motor vehicles. She eats bamboo, and plenty of that grows in the area. She’ll eat other plants as well.

The zoo continues to conducts its own searches of zoo grounds. Bockheim said the zoo is hoping she’ll just show up. He said that’s what red pandas do sometimes.

