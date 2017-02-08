Several teaching positions open for critical need areas in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) is searching for educators to fill several openings in critical need areas for the 2017-18 school year.

Highly qualified candidates seeking employment as teachers of secondary mathematics, secondary science, world languages, career and technical education, special education and family and consumer science are encouraged to apply to be interviewed during a March 3 recruitment event.

To be considered for an interview, candidates must apply by Feb. 21 by going HERE and clicking on “2017 Critical Needs Teacher Recruitment Event.”

Chesterfield County Public Schools say that while they expect to have open positions in all content areas for 2017-18, the March recruitment event is only for educators in the critical needs areas of secondary mathematics, secondary science, world languages, career and technical education, special education and family and consumer science.

Open positions in all content areas are posted HERE.

